Northampton teen pop prodigy Toby is in with a chance of a Christmas number one after odds were slashed on his festive single

A Northampton teen whose bedroom cover versions helped make him an internet sensation is going head-to-head with the likes of Louis Tomlinson and Cruiz Beckham to become Christmas number one.

Toby Randall's Youtube postings of popular hits have regularly gathered more than half-a-million views since he first posted one of his covers online.

But the silky-voiced 14-year-old is now a 16-1 chance of having a single at num,ber one this Christmas, after joining up with 24 other young online sensations for a one-off recording under the name Hello Christmas.

The odds on their single, Christmas Without You, being number one have been slashed from 100-1 to 16-1 in less than 24 hours and in just a week it has amassed over 160,000 views

Taylor Jones, head of music at the production company Hello Management, said: "We are so proud to be launching this amazing collaboration of some of the world’s favourite YouTube stars just in 6me for Christmas. YouTubers and influencers have a big role to play in today’s pop culture and we’ve seen the power social media influencers can have on brands so it will be exciting to see if we can replicate this success in music."

The song was recorded in Amsterdam at the beginning of November and the young stars, ranging from 13 to 27 years old, flew in from across the UK, USA, Australia and Ireland for three days.

Toby’s incredible voice has gained him a celebrity following with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Hayley Williams, Tove Lo and Nicole Scherzinger re-posting his covers.

The teen has also has racked up a staggering 430,000 YouTube subscribers, over 13 million YouTube views, and over 200 million video loops on Vine with over 1.4 million followers.

The winner of the X Factor and Matt Terry are both 13/8 favourites for the Christmas number one, while Louis Tomlinson and the Friends of Jo Cox are currently vying for second and third.