Northampton teen meets Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at hospice

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, paid a private visit to a children and young adults’ hospice, where she met with a Northampton teen who visits for respite care.

Camilla, who is a patron of Helen & Douglas House in east Oxford, spent an hour meeting young patients and their families including Damieann (Dee-Dee) Lloyd, 15, from Goldings.

She chatted happily with everyone, as well as staff and volunteers, "showing the compassion and warmth she always shows on her visits," the charity says.

Dee-Dee’s dad John said: "It was lovely to meet Her Royal Highness, she was so charming and kind. Her visit has created a very nice family memory for us all."

Clare Periton, CEO, Helen & Douglas House, said; ‘We are always very pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness to the hospice houses.

"The visits give families and young patients something to look forward to and a very memorable day.

"The Duchess shows such an interest in the work we do and it is obvious that she enjoys meeting everyone here."

Each Christmas the charity’s Royal Patron invites children and young adults from the hospice to the Royal residence, Clarence House, to decorate the Christmas tree and to have lunch, hosted and served by The Duchess herself.