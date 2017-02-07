Northampton swimming pool closes after woman taken to hospital following 'chemical imbalance'

An investigation has been launched into the PH levels of Billing Aquadrome swimming pool following a woman who had her eyes “flushed out with eight litres of water” after a swimming class.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, attended the pool with others on Saturday morning and claims that one woman had a red rash on her bottom and another had to escape the water as the chlorine was affecting their asthma.

The pool was closed on Sunday and Monday.

She said: “I was told levels were 'fine' but I had to have my eyes flushed out with eight litres of water at eye casualty at Northampton General Hospital on Saturday morning.

“My friend's swimming costume changed from bright blue to white. The skin peeled off my hands like it would if you've been cleaning with bleach or harsh cleaning chemicals without gloves. My sister-in-law had the same. Some others near me suffered with rashes and breathing difficulties."

It is understood that the swimming pool reopened on Saturday morning after shutting in late December.

Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, Councillor Mike Hallam, said: “Northampton Borough Council is working together with Billing Aquadrome to investigate the PH levels of their swimming pool following a report from a member of the public.

“An investigation has commenced by Regulatory Services.”

Trevor White, director of corporate affairs at Pure Leisure Group said: “I have contacted Billing Aquadrome and the matter is being looked into.”