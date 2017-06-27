Northampton supply teacher banned from the classroom 'indefinitely' after growing cannabis at home

A supply teacher at a Northampton school who ran a cannabis factory from his home has been banned from the classroom indefinitely.

Daniel Twigger, 34, was jailed for 20 months last year.

He was a supply teacher at Duston School in Northampton until his arrest, which took place at the school.

Northampton Crown Court heard how 36 cannabis plants were found at Twigger’s Boughton Road home in Corby in September 2015.The court heard that Twigger was likely to have earned an annual income of between £12,000 and £45,000 from the operation.

Earlier this month a National College for Teaching and Leadership hearing banned him from teaching after his sentence.

Panel chairman Alan Meyrick said: “In light of the panel’s findings against Mr Twigger, which involved his convictions for the production and supply of illegal substances, there is a strong public interest consideration in the maintenance of public confidence in the profession and declaring and upholding proper standards of conduct.

“The panel considers that public confidence in the profession could be seriously weakened if conduct such as that found against Mr Twigger were not treated with the utmost seriousness when regulating the conduct of the profession.

“In my view it is necessary to impose a prohibition order in order to maintain public confidence in the profession.

“The production and possession with intent to supply of a Class B drug is a serious matter.

“For these reasons I have concluded that a prohibition order is proportionate and in the public interest in order to achieve the aims which a prohibition order is intended to achieve.”

Twigger will not be able to appeal against the decision for four years.