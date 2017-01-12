Northampton students rewarded by Lions for precious volunteering

Teenagers, who have contributed to thousands of hours of caring service, have been rewarded for their selfless volunteering.

Students from Caroline Chisholm School were presented with Lions Clubs Young Leaders in Service Awards by the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Christopher Malpas.

Gold certificates were awarded to 26 students who had given over 100 hours of voluntary service in the past twelve months and 13 silver certificates for 50 hours service.

The awards scheme was introduced to the school by Northampton 80 Lions Club in 2015 and now has been introduced at Kingsthorpe College.

Young Leaders in Service in the UK have contributed 53,287 hours of volunteering.