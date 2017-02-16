Northampton students inspired by Games of Thrones’ Gethin

Students at a Northampton school were given personal insight into the life of an actor from a Games of Thrones star and stage performer.

Pupils at the Malcolm Arnold Academy met Gethin Anthony, who played Renly Baratheon in the worldwide TV smash hit, to the academy.

The star of stage and screen spoke to students about his rise to fame and the steps he took to achieve success.

Gethin, who read English at Oxford, spoke to students about the importance of aspirations, resilience and learning from experiences in order to realise dreams.

Chris Steed, Head of School, said: “It was an honour to welcome Gethin.”