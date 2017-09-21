Northampton student’s event organisation skills royally praised

A University of Northampton student has topped off her year’s industry placement by organising an event fit for a future king.

Events Management undergraduate Atlanta Lloyd took a year out of her studies to learn the industry ropes with Northamptonshire firm CJS Events.

One of her last jobs before returning for her final year of studies was to organise a policing conference which included the Duke of Cambridge on the guest list.

Atlanta said: “It was the perfect event with which to finish my placement. Having a royal visitor was an extra challenge for me. It meant I had to plan every minute of the event and spent time working with the Palace’s close protection team to make sure everything would go smoothly.”

“I’ve learnt so much on my placement. I’ve been responsible for planning and running events for between 120 and 320 delegates, across one, two and three days.

“Sometimes I have been planning three events at the same time, so my organisation skills have been more or less perfected. I also remember when I started the placement my confidence wasn’t at its highest. But now I feel I can walk into a room, speak to anybody and take control of a situation.”

Her contribution to CJS helped the company reach the finals of the 2017 UK Conference Awards, in the Best Conference by a Small Company category.

Atlanta, who comes from Northampton, is now looking forward to her final year of studies, before taking her first steps on the career ladder.

She added: “The course has been fantastic.”