Northampton street hiphop dance crew,Origin, crowned world champions

Northampton-based hiphop crew, Origin, are feeling on top of the world after returning from Glasgow with the top international dance prize.

The girls, aged 13-18, competed in the over-18’s Novice category and saw off some tough opposition before being crowned World Street Dance champions.

They qualified for the showdown in Scotland by winning the regional finals, held in Coventry in April.

During their first round in Glasgow they had to achieve a top four score out of 17 other crews from around the world.

Choreographed by Jamie Mitchell, they received the highest points so automatically reached the final.

They were up against 12 other crews but again dominated to become world champions.

Pictured are (from left) back row: Olivia Inns, Jess Brown, Sophie Brennan, Olivia Wright, Georgina Stones, Megan Lawler, Kiara Porter, Richanna Williams and Jamie Mitchell.

In the front row are : Shannon Quinn, Jaime-Leigh Goodenough and Sophie Graham.