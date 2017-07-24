Northampton street disgusted as pile of bin bags on private land left untouched for weeks

A heap of bin bags that has been growing unchecked in a Northampton street has been labelled "a disgrace" by residents.

For the past three weeks, the mass of household rubbish, used nappies and waste food in Cowper Street, off Kettering Road, has been piling up on private land managed by Northampton-based Cotters Property estate agents.

A photo of the rubbish pile taken on July 3. The mess has been growing "for weeks" according to one resident.

Northampton Borough Council is not contracted to clean up the mess, but residents say they are fed up with the smell and sight of it and only want it gone.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "The people doing it should be ashamed. They have no respect and just keep throwing more rubbish on top. It's a disgrace.

"I have a breathing condition and I need to keep my windows open, but the smell is so bad I can't bear it. I've had rats run from the bin bags straight into my property when I open the door. It's awful."

Northampton Borough Council reportedly cleared a similar pile of bags on the site in June, but more rubbish has since been dumped there.

A spokesman from Cotters Property said: "We can confirm the landlord is aware of the issue with rubbish being piled on Cowper Street. Arrangements have been made for its collection and further action is being taken by the landlord with the borough council in order to resolve this issue."