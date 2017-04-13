Northampton Sporting Lunch Club does the business for SportsAid charity fund

A Northampton lunch club which last year raised thousands of pounds for a national sports charity is asking county businesses to support them again in 2017.

The Northampton Sporting Lunch Club aims to raise funds for SportsAid, and last year raised £16,000 over three successful events.

At lunches, which are organised by Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, in conjunction with SportsAid, networking opportunities and be inspirational stories from sports personalities, who are booked as guest speakers.

Commenting on the success of 2016, Roger Fennemore of SportsAid said: “Sporting tradition is extremely important and has a rich heritage in Northamptonshire.

“Since working with the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, our lunches have improved in both quality and size.

“This is reflected in the fantastic amount of money raised last year, which will enable us to support 16 young, aspiring and talented sportspeople in the local area.”

Currently supported by sponsors including Howes Percival, Grant Thornton, Natwest, David Williams IFA, Ad Valorem, Northampton County Cricket Club and Interdirect, the sporting lunch club is going from strength-to-strength as a business networking event.

Ray Payne, Chief Executive of NCC added: “We’re proud hosts of the SportsAid lunches, and are keen to see them continue to grow in popularity amongst the business community, so that even more young talented sports people can be given the essential help that is proven to make such a difference to their success.”

Go to www.northamptonsportinglunch.co.uk