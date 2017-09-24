Northampton specialist arts school gets boost from Amazon Daventry's donation

A Northampton school has been given a £1,000 donation by the team at Daventry's Amazon fulfilment centre.

Northgate School Arts College, which specialises in the arts, were paid a visit by staff members to celebrate the announcement with pupils and staff.

Robert Goble (senior operations manager), headteacher Shez Webb, Rachel Norris (executive assistant), Sean Talbot (HR business partner)

The money will go towards equipping their horticulture study area.

Shez Webb, headteacher at the Kingsthorpe school, said: “Our students love their time at Northgate School Arts College and they were all excited to meet the Amazon team when they stopped by.

"This donation will make a big difference in helping us set up our horticulture area and to buy the specialised equipment some of our young people need. On behalf of everyone here I’d like to thank David and his team for their generosity."

The school was nominated for support by a member of the team at Amazon Daventry.

Commenting on the donation, David Tindal, general manager at Amazon Daventry fulfilment centre, said: “When we heard Northgate School Arts College could benefit from some support everyone at Amazon in Daventry was delighted to help out.

"At Amazon we believe in giving young people the opportunities to achieve their potential and Northgate School Arts College does exactly that. It was fantastic to meet everyone at the school and see some of the hard work that goes into giving pupils here such a great experience."

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.