Northampton South MP says PM 'is head and shoulders better than Jeremy Corbyn' on her worst day

The MP for Northampton South has said that he is 'fully behind' Theresa May after she faced criticism last week from backbencher, Grant Shapps.

Five days after the Chronicle & Echo asked Andrew Lewer for comment, he said: "She has a job to do and she will do it well. Now is not the time to change guard.

"We all have been disappointed at the recent Conservative general election campaign, but even, left wing labour still came 55 seats behind us and Theresa May managed to garner one of the largest vote shares in electoral history at 42.3 per cent of the popular vote.

"In short, even on Theresa’s worst day, she is head and shoulders better than Jeremy Corbyn."