Northampton soprano star will perform National Anthem for Wembley this Sunday

An opera star from Northampton will lead the crowd for the national anthem at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, Sunday August 6.

British soprano Emily Haig will sing at the 2017 FA Community Shield Match between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Emily is no stranger to the role as this Sunday will be her 10th appearance at Wembley in one year, having last performed in May for the Emirates FA Cup Final.

Emily said: "Singing at Wembley is an amazing experience. It is really quite overwhelming to come out of the players’ tunnel onto the pitch and hear the roar of the crowd, see the flags and banners and the whole theatricality of the event is just spellbinding.

"Then when I get onto the podium to sing and it all goes quiet I just feel very privileged and honoured. And then I can relax, take my seat and enjoy the game.”

Proceeds from the 2017 FA Community Shield, supported by McDonald's, will be donated to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The FA, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and McDonald's, is hoping to raise in the region of £1.25m for the victims.

Emily also opened the British Grand Prix in July for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and in April for the World Endurance Championship, both at Silverstone Circuit.