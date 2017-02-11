Northampton soprano ready to raise the roof at Wembley at EFL Cup Final

Northampton soprano Emily Haig will sing the national anthem before the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Emily will perform before the clash between Manchester and Southampton on February 26.

Last year, the final was shown in nearly 200 countries across the world and was available to watch by as many as one billion people.

The singer, dancer and actress has previous experience of leading the crowds at the national stadium for the EFL and the FA, including last season's Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final.

Emily has performed as a soloist for outdoor Picnic Proms in the Park events, as well as joining choral societies and choirs in concerts across the country.