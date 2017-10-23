Northampton shopping centre evacuated and 'more than a thousand properties without electricity' after power cut

A power cut left Weston Favell Shopping Centre and around 1,000 Northampton properties without electricity.

A fault was first reported at around 1.10pm today (October 23) in the Abington and Kingsley Park area.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre was evacuated following the outage.

One Chronicle reader, Maxine Musgrove, wrote on the Chronicle Facebook page: "It's total chaos here in the Favell area. Several police cars have driven out of area at speed with sirens going. The Tesco carpark is refusing any cars. I'm at the dentist's and they're turning people away due to a powercut? But they have the lights on! All very odd."

A spokeswoman for Western Power Distribution said: "We had a fault in our high voltage network, which affected 2,990 customers. This was reported at 1.12pm.

"Of those, 1,915 customers were restored within the minute.

"Everybody else's power is now back. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience."

