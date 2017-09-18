Northampton shopping centre car park evacuated after reports of suspicious van

An abandoned van caused a partial evacuation of Weston Favell Shopping Centre amid heightened terrorism fears.

The incident was first reported at 3.50pm this afternoon after security at the centre spotted a van "that looked like it had been abandoned," a police spokeswoman said.

Police and fire services were called to the scene and the south car park was evacuated while the vehicle was moved.

It left roads leading into the shopping centre congested for a short while. Shoppers were also told to stay away from the vehicle.

However, a police spokeswoman said the owner of the van returned to the vehicle at around 4.05pm.

"We would still urge people to be vigilant," she added.