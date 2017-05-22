Northampton shop till pilfered while cashier deals with delivery

Cash was stolen from the till of a Northampton store while the cashier handled a delivery, police say.

The incident took place at about 6.45am on April 20 (police released information today) at a shop in London Road, Far Cotton, Northampton.

The man was seen on CCTV in the shop.

The offender entered the shop and allegedly stole money from the till before escaping.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured and anyone else who may have any information to assist their investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.