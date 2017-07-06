Northampton security expert recognised for on-the-job training in Palace Awards

A Northampton security expert has been recognised for his wealth of expertise by national awarding body, the City and Guilds of London Institute.

Mark Barber, an Academy and Qualification Design Manager at security firm Securitas, was awarded a Highly Commended Certificate at the annual Palace Awards ceremony, held at St James’s Palace, presented by The Princess Royal, President of the Institute.

The Highly Commended Certificate honours those who have seen significant success since completing their City & Guilds qualification and Mark was awarded for his contribution to vocational education and training.

Throughout his career, Mark has gathered a broad range of experience – from planning and managing the protection of a Saudi Arabian royal wedding, to designing evacuation and VIP protection plans involving The Queen.

Alongside his day-to-day work, he has gained an impressive range of City & Guilds qualifications in teaching, management and security and is affiliated with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health.

Mark said: “Reflecting on my career, it has always been a passion of mine to learn best practice from working alongside some of the most distinguished professionals in the security and policing industries.

“Working with City & Guilds and Securitas UK I have been given the opportunity to expand the skill sets of many colleagues working in the security industry, giving them the formal recognition they deserve.

“This in itself is hugely rewarding, so to find out I have been awarded the Highly Commended Certificate was both a surprise and an honour.

“I am thrilled that we are starting to raise the profile of an industry, which is often overlooked, and which is at last gaining the recognition it truly deserves.

“I accept this award with pride and look forward to lifting the standards further.”