Northampton Sea Cadets’ drill practice pays off as they march into 2017

Northampton Sea Cadets are recruiting for new members as they look forward to a year as action packed as 2016.

The group topped-off their year of activities when 15 cadets from the unit visited HMS Belfast and the Imperial War Museum.

Aboard HMS Belfast

Visiting London was exciting for the cadets who were fortunate enough to tour the World War 2 cruiser from the engine and boiler rooms to the bridge.

Exploring all nine decks of the ship gave the cadets an insight into the war time Royal Navy and the cadets saw the difference between HMS Belfast and HMS Diamond which they had visited previously.

Finally, the cadets participated in the annual District Drill and Piping competition with cadets having to show off ceremonial skills.

The group trained in the use of parade-purpose weapons to undertake a twelve-minute routine incorporating a range of advanced drill moves for the judges.

On parade

Triumphant in the armed guard competition, the cadets also won best arena display and best dressed team award.

The teams of pipers included Junior Cadets and a Royal Marines Cadet won their events and have been chosen to represent the county at the regional competition this month.

Cadets have a packed diary including a senior cadets leadership weekend, a trip to Portsmouth Dockyard and stay on HMS Bristol, a shooting course and a physical training course after which they will undertake a Royal Navy Inspection, in March.

The Sea Cadets are recruiting now for adult volunteers and cadets to join and anyone interested in becoming part of the team should contact the unit.

Northampton Sea Cadets are a registered charity which aims to help young people between the ages of 10 and 18 years to responsible adulthood using a naval theme.

The Northampton Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets meet on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 7pm to 9.15pm at their headquarters in Nunn Mills Road, in the town.

Anyone wishing to join or volunteer with the cadets should visit www.northamptonseacadets.org.