Northampton Scouts do their best to keep Grange Park tidy

Members of the Grange Park Scout Group have been campaigning against litter louts to highlight the effect discarded rubbish has on wildlife.

The Scouts have joined forces with Grange Park Parish Council, South Northants Council and local businesses to take action and tackle the problem

From the youngest to the oldest, the young people aged between 6-14-years-old focussed on activities to highlight the problem of litter.

Battling litter on two fronts the group’s campaign was split into two parts - raising awareness with a poster campaign and taking action on a litter pick.

To raise awareness, the young people took part in a poster competition which entries were short listed and posted on the Grange Park, Northampton, UK Facebook page.

Community members then voted for their favourites with Scout, Millie Matthews, being named as the successful winning designer.

Millie said: “We’re so lucky to have such wonderful wildlife on Grange Park.

“It’s a shame that litter makes the place look dirty and uncared for because it’s so unnecessary, hurts the wildlife and the environment and this makes me sad.”

The posters will be put up around the Grange Park estate and the Scouts are encouraging local businesses to display the posters during the summer months.

Continuing their campaign the Scouts, the leaders and their parents took to the street to take action against litter on the estate.

Armed with gloves and litter pickers the group took part in the community clean-up involving Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, followed by a litter-based quiz for family and friends.