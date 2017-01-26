Northampton Scout troop’s winter camp adventure

Scouts from a town troop didn’t let freezing temperatures spoil their weekend camping expedition.

The youngsters from the 43rd Northampton Scout group braved the chilly weather at an adventure camp at Overstone Scout Campsite.

Traditionally known as the ‘Brass Monkey Camp’ the expedition, held in the depths of winter, is seen as a test of endurance for the Scouts - and Leaders.

Despite pitching camp in sub-zero conditions the Scouts took part in rifle shooting, archery and fortuitously fire lighting.

The scouts also had to put up and take down their tents with frozen fingers.

Scout, Grace Cooper, said: “This is my second Brass Monkey Camp which was by far colder than the first but it’s an experience never to be forgotten.”

Andrew Pearce, Scout Leader, said: “ Whilst lying in my tent, in my sleeping bag with plenty of clothes on and still freezing, my thoughts went out to the homeless.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: “I think it’s so hard for young people to get out and experience the outdoors – it can be quite an intimidating place – lots of people don’t know how to get out there.

“Scouting provides a safe way to explore the outdoors, to have an adventure, and to do it with people they know and trust, and they’re going to be looked after.”

Go to www.scouts.org.uk