Northampton school warns parents to remain vigilant after reports of a suspicious man waiting nearby

A Northampton school has received reports of a man waiting close to the school and staring at a child.

Headteacher of The Duston School, Sam Strickland sent an email to parents on Monday, September 18 warning them of the incident.

The email said: "We have received reports of an adult male waiting around the St. Crispins Social Club area of Duston before and after school.

"The police have been informed and we will continue to ensure that there is a visable staff presence."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We received a report on Monday morning (September 18) of a man who had been spotted near the St Crispin Social Club on Friday, September 15.

"He is reported to have stared at a child.

"No crimes are said to have taken place."

Anyone who sees anything susupicious should call police on the 101 non-emergency number.