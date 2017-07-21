Northampton school says goodbye to teacher with surprise flash mob on last day of term

A retiring Northampton headteacher was given a unique send off yesterday with a flash mob dance by his entire school.

When David Boucher, 68, heard the fire alarm go off on his final day at Brixworth Primary School yesterday (July 21), he thought of nothing but following the same fire drill he had been practising for 14 years.

But when he stepped out into the playground, he was surprised to find all 510 of his students already lined up - who then burst into a choreographed Justin Timberlake number.

Mr Boucher, who is retiring after 43 years of teaching, said: "It was brilliant, a lovely way to have a final day. I was oblivious to the fact they were planning it.

"Everyone has been so kind. Brixworth Primary has lovely children and there's so much I'm going to miss."

The flash mob was organised under Mr Boucher's nose over several months, with only one full school rehearsal before the full performance yesterday on the last day of term.

A spokeswoman for the school, Lucy Crook, said: "Since being appointed as headteacher to Brixworth in 2003, David has made a massive contribution to Brixworth Primary School, working tirelessly to meet pupils learning, social and emotional needs.

"He has taken the school to being one of the best performing primary schools in the county. We are very grateful for all David has done for the children and staff over the last 14 years."

In a farewell book for Mr Boucher, one pupil wrote: "Thank you for helping our school over the years. You make everyone laugh and just make school a great experience. Thank you so much."

Past and present staff, pupils and present governors were also invited for tea and cake in the afternoon.

Mr Boucher said he plans to enjoy his retirement with walking, reading and photography.