Northampton school's zoo trip for children in benefit-claiming families is fair says principal

A Northampton school principal has stood by her decision to allow only children of welfare-claiming parents to go on a trip to the zoo.

All Saints CEVA Primary School in Boughton Green Road, Kingsthorpe, is set to take children from poorer homes on an upcoming school outing to Twycross Zoo.

But the decision has ruffled the feathers of some parents at the school, who feel left out because they are not claiming benefits.

One dad, who did not want to be named, felt the outing was unfair.

He said: "We received a letter regarding a school trip to the zoo to which all the children were excited about, however upon reading the letter sent home we learned that the visit to the zoo is invited only to the children of parents claiming benefits.

"Now I would understand to a degree, so that the less fortunate pupils in the year don't miss out, yet I find it utterly barbaric that we don't claim benefits, therefore my child is unable go on the trip."

Pupil premium funding is given to schools by the Government to improve the opportunities for what it defines as 'disadvantaged' children.

Over the past few years All Saints has used the funds to help families with school uniform, additional support with learning, subsidised school trips, sports and musical tuition.

Principal for the school Claire Dunstan stood by the school's decision to limit who can go on the upcoming zoo trip.

She said: "Many additional opportunities for example in music, sport or drama are subsidised or free and available to the whole school, and others for specific year groups or smaller groups of children."

And she added: "“These opportunities are in addition to the wide range of activities, clubs and trips we offer to all children at All Saints CEVA Primary School which are funded from the school budget or paid for by parents or guardians.”