Northampton school reopens after reports of 'rats' forced two-day closure

The Duston School has reopened after reports of rats forced it to close for two days at the end of last week.
A school that had to shut at the end of last week after a "number of rats" were found on site has reopened today.

The Duston School secondary site, in Berrywood Road, was shut on Thursday and Friday while a full assessment of the building was carried out.

Rats had been reportedly spotted on site and the school had to be deep cleaned as a result.

Parents were informed of the closure through a post on the school's Facebook page and through a text sent out at 6.30am.

The school has re-opened this morning.