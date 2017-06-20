Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival to serve up local tipples to punters this weekend

A festival to celebrate local cider makers and artisan sausages will take place this weekend to help raise money for grassroots sport in Northampton.

Organiser Crispin Slee, who has been running the event since 2014, wants the local ciders to be a central feature of this year’s festival and is thrilled that three cideries have opened in the county this year.

He said: “Cider making is taking off in Northamptonshire, with new makers popping up all over the county - we need to support these new businesses.”

Among the new brands are two different makers – one from Badby and the other from Pipewell near Kettering – who have chosen the same name: 'Badboy'.

Julie Bridge from Badby chose the name as a play on the village name and by coincidence, Shawn Baker of Pipewell claimed the name when he couldn’t use Butcher’s Boy.

Shawn is the son of a livestock farming family and will also have a stall at the festival selling his artisan sausages.

The other new cider maker is Ben Healy from Winwick.

The trio joins the county’s cider grandees – Phil Saxby from Farndish, Davey Chambers from Greens Norton, John Malvern from Daventry and Angus Richards from Eydon– who will all have their tipples at the festival.

Organisers say, the festival is a celebration of real cider and artisan sausages and will take place at the Old Scouts playing field in Rushmere Road, Northampton on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

Adults are £6 in advance and £8 on the gate.

The rugby club will also play host to bouncy castles, bubble football and a free family circus.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/NorthamptonSausageAndCiderFestival/