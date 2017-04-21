Northampton's young artists invited to paint campus construction site in countywide competition

The University of Northampton wants budding young artists to decorate the hoardings around their Waterside campus construction site.

A competition has been opened to children and young people across Northamptonshire to have their original artwork displayed in town.

Entrants need to produce a piece of art that represents what living in Northamptonshire means to them. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity, boldness and impact.

The winning artists will be invited to paint their designs onto the screens around the construction site.

Tim Dobson, head of schools engagement at the University of Northampton, said: “This is a great opportunity for children and young people throughout the county to really show their creativity with the chance to display it on public hoardings where thousands of people, visitors and residents will see their work.

“We are aiming to get young people to use their local heritage to connect where they live, work, play and learn and gain more of an understanding about how it forms part of the county’s history so they become proud of where they live.

“We will also be working with local artist Marvin Mudzongo from Lemonpop Workshops Ltd as he will be transcribing the designs and supporting the winning artists whilst they create the art installation.”

The chosen artwork will also be entered into the national Ivor Goodsite Hoarding competition, which saw over 2,800 children take part last year.

Entries should be two-dimensional and A3 in size, with name, age and school written clearly on the back.

All artwork should be sent to Linda Davis-Sinclair at the University of Northampton, St George’s Avenue, Northampton, NN2 6JD by Friday 28 April 2017.