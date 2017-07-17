Northampton's wettest day is just around the corner... if history has anything to do with it

Raincoats at the ready Northampton - researchers believe the town's wettest day of summer is less than a fortnight away.

According to a study of year-on-year rainfall commissioned by synthetic grass manufacturers Buzzgrass, Northampton can expect a drenching on July 30.

The company has researched 30 years of average rainfall figures across the UK during the summer months in a bid to pin point when Brits should avoid planning any outdoor events.

The results found that August is likely to be the rainiest month, with the most rainfall expected nationwide on August 4.

On this day, according to historical averages, the country could see 2.05 inches fall.

As regions vary wildly, Northampton's wettest day is set to be July 30, if Buzzgrass's figures are correct, with the town seeing just under two inches of rainfall.

The data, suggests that the Scots who could receive the largest amount of rainfall this summer - and should be preparing for 3.1 inches of rain on August 10.

Alternatively, the South East of England should enjoy the driest summer.

For more information, Buzzgrass has also produced a useful map, here