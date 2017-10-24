Northampton's vintage buses ride again for surprise 60th birthday trip

Northampton buses from a by-gone era were seen again in the town centre on Sunday for a surprise 60th birthday party.

Three vintage buses were brought out of retirement and paraded along the Drapery for Northampton born-and-bred David Pratt's birthday (October 23).

The old buses had the Drapery all to themselves at one point.

The birthday boy's old school route, the 322 Duston to Northampton, was revived for a day to let David and his family take a trip back through time.

David, 60, from Northampton, said: "It's nice to see the old buses again. This is how it used to be in the town and they are a part of local history.

"It reminds me of the way we used to travel and we need to preserve them."

The event also marked the re-launch of the Northampton Transport Heritage (NTH) group to protect and preserve the town's historic vehicles.

This green bus from a private collection was last used in the 1940s.

NTH provided two of the buses, which were both from the 1960s, while a third bus from the 1940s was loaned from a private collector for the day.

Graham Croucher, chairman of NTH, said: "It's been great to show the group can do something for the community. We want to give these vehicles a future and make them available again to the people of Northampton.

"We were asked to supply from vehicles for a surprise 60th. We couldn't resist. It was the perfect opportunity to get out and about and show off our wonderful vehicles.

"We even had the Drapery to ourselves at one point, where briefly, we turned back time."

David said: "I want to thank my wife, my brother and everyone who did their bit to make this such a memorable event."