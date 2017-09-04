Northampton's university reveals name and new look of town centre student club

Signs for the new University of Northampton’s students’ union club and cafe have been now been revealed, giving the former Black Bottom Club a new lease of life.

The newly named club, The Platform, is set to become one of the towns most popular nightspots as part of the University’s move into the town centre.

An inside look of the new cafe, The Basement.

The University of Northampton’s Students’ Union has signed a 10-year lease with the Richardsons Group on the former Black Bottom Club situated on George Row, which will house a brand new nightclub, café bar (The Basement), art shop and volunteer training space.

It will also be the base to a number of the Students’ Union’s current services, including a student letting agency and temporary recruitment service.

The café bar aims to be a contemporary venue offering light snacks, sandwiches, pastries, soft and alcoholic beverages and will be open to the students and the general public throughout the day all year round.

With the nightclub aiming to be a 'premium' evening destination for students and will open to the general public through club nights, independent events and private bookings.

The venue is due to shortly undergo a full refurbishment and will open at the start of the new academic year.