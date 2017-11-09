Northampton’s Spring Boroughs and Kings Heath community groups can apply for newly-available grants

Keepmoat Regeneration, part of the ENGIE Group, has developed a fund with Northamptonshire Community Foundation that will benefit residents in the borough of Northampton.

The organisation, which is a gas and electricity supplier and sustainable energy producer, has given £10,000 to the Community Foundation to award to projects focusing on improving education and skills in the community.

Over the next twelve months, Keepmoat Regeneration will be supporting the communities of Spring Boroughs and Kings Heath through its regeneration programme in partnership with Northampton Partnership Homes.

Helen Town, head of asset management and development at Northampton Partnership Homes, said: “I’m really excited about the launch of this community fund.

“When we were looking for a long-term partner to work with, it was really important that opportunities for community investment were offered.

“I can’t wait to hear about the ideas for projects generated by groups that work in the communities in which we are currently investing.

“This will be the first of many joint initiatives with Keepmoat to promote our ‘“whole home, whole neighbourhood’ approach to regeneration in Northampton.”

As part of its commitment to building stronger communities, Keepmoat Regeneration is inviting community groups, charities and social enterprise businesses to apply for funding for projects improving education and skills in the local area.

Martin Smithurst, regional managing director at Keepmoat Regeneration, said: “We know that hundreds of groups have great ideas for how to improve education and skills in the community, but require more money to get them off the ground, and that’s where our funding comes in.”

Keepmoat Regeneration’s Fund for Enterprise will offer grants of up to £5,000 to support education, training and social enterprise activities.

For further information and to apply please go to www.ncf.uk.com/keepmoatfund or contact Rachel McGrath on 01604 230033.