Northampton’s Rokart Challenge on track to raise £10,000 for good causes

A karting challenge reached a thrilling climax in Northampton with charity being the ultimate winner.

The Rokart Challenge, organised by Nene Valley Rotary Club at held at Teamwork Karting, is set to raise £10,000 for local charities, including KidsAid.

Neil Hufton from the Rotary Club said: “ We’ve had 10 weeks of racing, featuring 95 teams from local businesses and clubs - it has been really exciting and I think all the competitors have enjoyed taking part.”

Organisations as diverse as Northampton Police, Northampton County Golf Club, Weston Underwood village and companies including Simply Business, Shoosmiths, Macintyre Hudson and Wreford Transport all signed up to support this year’s event.

Northampton Law Society, Nationwide and Billing Finance each took over one of the 10 heats - ensuring their team moved on to the next round.

Drivers ranged in age from 17 to 74 and in experience from complete novice to course record holders.

First and winner of the Rokart 2017 trophy was Mind the Gap team captain Oliver Palmer with 250 laps.

Second and winner of the company trophy was Torquemeters captain Rob Jinks with 248 laps and third place went to Reel Tech captain Karl Wilson with 248 laps.

The fastest lap was achieved by Josh Butler from team Mind the Gap with 26.39 seconds.

BBC radio presenter John Griff, a keen motorsport enthusiast, presented the trophies and accepting the winner trophy Oliver Palmer said: “It’s been a fantastic competition.

“We’ve all had a lot of fun pretending to be Lewis Hamilton.

“It’s also great to know so much cash has been raised for such a worthwhile cause.”

Geoff Yeowart the president of Nene Valley Rotary Club said: “This is the second year we have run Rokart and it has gone from strength to strength.

“Thanks in particular go to Teamwork Karting who have hosted the competition and also donated an afternoon’s karting for Young Carers in Northamptonshire.”

Next year’s Rokart will be taking place in January 2018 and anyone interested in the event can contact www.rotarynenevalley.org.uk