Northampton's quarantined ABBA kittens on road to recovery after international journey trapped in storage container from Poland

Four stowaway kittens who travelled 1,000 miles from Poland to Northampton in the back of a lorry are "going from strength to strength", their carers say.

They arrived in the UK in May, just two-weeks-old and severely weakened from the journey without their mother.

The kittens will soon be moved onto solid food.

But RSPCA Northamptonshire says Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Fred - named after Swedish pop band ABBA - are now on the road to living a full and happy life.

Dawn Smith, animal welfare manager for RSPCA Northamptonshire, said: “These little ones have had a difficult start to their lives. But they are fighters - they had to be to have made it this far without their mum."

On the night they were found, the kittens were handed into RSPCA Northamptonshire by a truck driver for Northampton-based Dynamic Office Solutions, who was "surprised" to find them in his lorry.

They spent the night in receiving feeds every two hours, and it was "touch and go" on whether they would make it through the night.

They were named after the four members of pop group ABBA.

But now, four weeks into their quarantine at the branch, the ABBA kittens will soon be started on solid food and are "doing brilliantly". They have been microchipped and will soon have their own pet passports - just in case they ever go travelling again.

Dawn said: "Quarantine is a long process, but it’s necessary. They will be fully vaccinated and their blood will be checked for their rabies antibody levels. This is to ensure they are not carriers of the disease and can be released from quarantine.

“Quarantine is also very expensive, at £2500 to cover all the necessary treatment and care. This is a big cost for a small branch like ourselves. We rely on donations from members of the public in order to be able to look after animals, including these kittens.

"If anyone would like to donate to their quarantine care, any amount would be greatly appreciated."

The ABBA kittens are not currently available for adoption but will be coming back into the care of the branch when they are released from quarantine.

To donate to the care of these kittens, text ‘MEOW17’ plus the amount you wish to donate to 70070 (e.g. texting ‘MEOW17 £15’ to 70070 will donate £10 to their care). Alternatively, donate via the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch’s Facebook page or visit their website.