Northampton's only cheesemaker Gary debuts new 'Shoetown' cheese at food festival this weekend

Cheese-maker Gary Bradshaw has something to please the crowds at this weekend’s Northampton Winter Food Festival – a limited edition cheese.

Gary, Northampton’s only cheese maker and the man behind the award-winning Cobblers Nibble, has gone Dutch for the weekend.

He said: “The new cheese has been matured for eight months and is Dutch in style, nutty and very buttery, like a Gouda or an Edam.

“It has been pressed then brined, which is the other way round to how English cheese is made, which gives it a completely different texture and flavour.

“It is a first for us and will only be on sale at the Northampton Winter Food Festival this weekend. I only have 18 kilos so I expect it to go quick."

Gary’s new cheese, aptly named "Shoetown", and will be on sale along with his Cobblers Nibble, Northamptonshire Blue and St Crispin – another new cheese.

Gary isn’t the only local producer launching something new this weekend. Steve Reid from Friar’s Farm in Northampton will launch his new range of preserves, which includes a gin and orange marmalade.

And award-winning Northamptonshire gin makers Warner Edwards will be bringing their latest creation – Honeybee gin – made with honey from bees in the county.

Festival founder Crispin Slee said: “The food festival aspires to be a celebration of artisan food and drink made in the county so it’s great to be a party to all this creativity.”

Northampton Winter Food Festival takes place at The County Cricket Ground in Abington Avenue this weekend (November 11 and 12).

As well as 80 food and drink stalls and a street food market around the boundary edge, there will be free wine and gin talks, foodie talks, cocktail masterclasses and a cookery school for both kids and adults.

There is free parking on Abington Park. Adult tickets are £6 if purchased in advance or £8 on the day. Children under ten are free. Those over ten years are £3.