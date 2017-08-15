Northampton's new Firejacks restaurant receives an initial thumbs up from punters

A highly anticipated "concept" restaurant on the site of Northampton's former Coast to Coast has opened its doors to customers.

The owners of Firejacks The Restaurant Group (TRG) had remained tight-lipped about the contents of its new eatery at Sixfields.

But punters got their first chance to sample food at the new brand on Friday, August 11, with 25 early reviews coming in as largely positive on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Cassie Martin wrote: "Food delish, service was lovely and so warm - made us feel very welcome."

And Matt Stone, said: "Went to Coast to Coast once and wasn't impressed at all. Firejacks was a completely different experience. Superb meal and service. We will be back."

Firejacks - which has the tagline "Meat, Fire, Friends" - is a new brand being piloted in Northampton by TRG, though the company has yet to reveal how many others are planned across the UK.

The menu, now posted on the restaurant's Facebook page, features steaks, burgers and cocktails around the same price range as its predecessor Coast to Coast.

In March, the company said all three of its major brands - Frankie and Benny's, Chiquito and Coast to Coast - underperformed in 2016 but stressed a robust plan was in place to turn them around.



One job advert for the Northampton-based restaurant says Firejacks will create "really warm, relaxed setting, with a vibrant buzz of energy, that could almost feel like you're sitting around a campfire laughing, sharing good times and great food straight from the fire with family or friends."