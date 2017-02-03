Northampton's museum appeals for team of volunteers to step forward

Northampton Museum & Art Gallery is looking for volunteers to help them get ready for the expansion work planned to start later this year.

The museum is hoping to recruit a number of collections assistant volunteers to assist the team with tasks such as taking objects off display, checking their condition, taking photographs and packing the items as well as identifying objects for future display when the museum reopens.

The posts are open to anyone available to volunteer for the museum between February 20 and April 8, 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. No previous experience is needed as training will be given.

Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, CouncillorAnna King, said: “It’s an exciting time for Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, as we begin to prepare the major expansion work which will protect the future of our museum.

“It’s also a really interesting time to join the museum team as a volunteer. During the next few months, volunteers will get the opportunity to work up close to our collections, learn new skills and play a part in the future of the museum.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in art, history or shoes, or just has some spare time on their hands and wants to help to get in touch and apply for the voluntary roles.”

Applications for the role of collections assistant, can be downloaded at www.northampton.gov.uk/downloads/file/9430/collections-assistant-gallery-decant