Northampton's landmarks open their doors for the national Open Heritage Days this weekend

Guided tours on classic buses, fragments of Tutankhamen's tomb and ordnance depots can all be explored this weekend for Northampton's Heritage Open Days.

The doors of Northampton's historic and often restricted landmarks will be thrown open to visitors on Thursday (September 7) all the way through to Sunday.

The Godwin Room inside the Northampton Borough Council Guild Hall.

It comes as part of a national celebration of culture, architecture and history organised by Historic England.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: “Northampton has such rich history and heritage and it’s fantastic that this weekend more than 30 different venues and organisations are opening their doors for free.

“There are some great people involved in organising the talks and tours, all of whom are willing to share their knowledge and insight to help people discover something new.

“Heritage Open Days only happen once a year so I recommend that everyone get out there and make the most of it.”

Delapre Abbey gardens will be open for guided tours following a multi-million-pound restoration project.

A fleet of old buses with some offering free rides on routes to Northampton Heritage Open Day sites will run all day Saturday and Sunday from outside All Saints Church in George Row, in town centre.

After 40 years in storage, the National Leather Collection is debuting at the Grosvenor's Centre, featuring Queen Victoria's own riding saddle, fragments of Tutankhamen's tomb and pieces of a 9th-century koran. The collection is open on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

The Siri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh gurdwara in St George's Street will be offering a rare look inside their place of worship on Sunday, with three tours running at 1.30pm, 2pm and 2.30pm. Samples of vegetarian food will be available.

Northampton's own Phipps NBC brewery will be open for tours through Saturday and Sunday with visits to the cellars, barrel stores and a look down the medieval well. The brewery bar tap is open all weekend for food and drink.Tours run at noon, 3pm and 5pm on Saturday and at noon an 2pm on Sunday.

Abington Park Museum.

The Royal Ordnance Depot in Weedon Bec is inviting visitors to celebrate the site's history, which was a central small-arms depot for the British Army until the 1960s. The depot is open between 10am and 6pm on Friday and Saturday and between noon and 5pm on Sunday.

A guided walking tour of the site of Northampton Castle starting at the gates of St Peters Church, Marefair. Northampton once had one of the largest Norman castles in Britain. Tours on Thursday and Friday start at 1pm. Tours on Saturday start at 11am and 2pm, and a tour on Sunday starts at 1pm.

Many of Northampton's historic and Grade 1 listed churches will open their steeples to visitors, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the oldest standing building in town.

For a full programme of all of Northampton's heritage sites open this weekend, see the pamphlet guide on the borough council's website.