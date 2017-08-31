Northampton’s Eleanor Cross campaigners meet supportive cyclists

The Save Our Queen Eleanor Cross group has welcomed a peleton of charity cyclists, who have supported their cause, to Northampton.

Taking to their saddles, the ninth annual Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride group battled burst tyres, melting roads and blistering temperatures to visit the town.

Raising money for London homeless person’s charity, The Connection at St Martin’s, the group stopped by as they visited the sites of all twelve Eleanor Crosses, cycling the 200 mile distance between them over three days.

The bike tour followed in the footsteps of the medieval cortege of Queen Eleanor who died near Lincoln in 1290.

Her husband King Edward I arranged for his dead wife’s body to be carried to London with crosses bearing statues of the Queen - the Queen Eleanor Crosses - to be erected at places where the procession stopped overnight, before her burial in Westminster Abbey.

The cyclists who have actively supported the campaign to restore Northampton’s cross, were met by the Save Our Queen Eleanor Cross group.

So far the bike ride has raised £4,887 for The Connection.

Charles Woodd, Chair of the Friends of The Connection, said: “The Connection provides vital services to help homeless and vulnerable people get back into society.”

The ride will return to the county next year.

To take part 2018’s 10th anniversary cycle ride register at www.queeneleanorcycleride.org.uk or donate at www.mydonate.bt.com riders