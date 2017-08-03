Northampton’s Eastfield Academy raises extra funds to enrich their school experience

Have your say

Students and staff at a Northampton academy have joined forces to raise funds for extra-curricular activities with a special fun day.

Pupils at Eastfield Academy hosted a big lunch and market afternoon for visitors, including hook-a-duck, a raffle, bake sales and a balloon launch.

The fun day raised over £2,900 which will be used for students to take part in inspirational learning experiences in sports, arts, music and an array of exciting once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Students at Eastfield Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), will benefit from the enrichment programme, alongside pupils from the Trust’s other 33 schools.

A spokesperson said: “The Trust’s pioneering programme encourages students to leave school as confident, well-rounded young people who will be valued members of society.”