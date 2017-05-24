Northampton's cobblers heritage cast in bronze with new shoe installation by GCSE art students

A collection of bronze shoes designed by Northampton GCSE art students has been unveiled outside a high-end housing development.

Northampton's shoe and boot making heritage has been honoured in the project by pupils at Quinton House School, in Tranchet Lane, Upton, Northampton, who made the shoes out of wax at a workshop last year.

An Upton House School student with her cast bronze shoes.

The shoes were later cast in bronze and have now been installed outside the Keepmoat Homes Upton Place housing development, in High Street, Upton, which was named as one of the top ten places to live outside London by the Telegraph newspaper.

Rebecca Whitby, teacher of art at Quinton House School, says: “The project has been an amazing opportunity for the students to work with professional artists. It has truly inspired them and provided valuable evidence for their GCSE portfolios.”

Charlene Withall, community engagement and investment manager for Keepmoat Homes, said: "It was great to create a stimulating project that helped the children to learn new skills and also learn about the practices that really made Northamptonshire a successful trading county.

"We were keen to engage with Quinton House School because, as part of the existing community, we wanted to ensure there was a strong local connection to the development’s public art which can be enjoyed by all.

The sets of shoes were designed by GCSE art students from Quinton House School.

"As a responsible community-focused business and local partner, we regularly engage with schools in the areas in which we work to educate students about construction and housing and try to generate interest in the field."

Artists Philip Bews and Diane Gorvin led the workshop to design the shoes in May 2016.

The shoes comes are part of the Cobblers Outreach Programme by Northampton Football Club's Stadium and the shoes were cast by Castle Fine Arts Foundry.