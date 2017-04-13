Northampton's children's charity get double what they ask for after applying for grant

A Northampton children's charity was surprised with a cheque from a national trust today worth over £65,000 - more than double what they applied for.

KidsAid, based in St Giles' Terrace, off Abington Street, Northampton, originally asked for £26,000 from media group Global to fund an early-outreach programme for Northamptonshire's vulnerable children.

But after reading about their work, Global's Make Some Noise fund presented KidsAid with a giant cheque for more than double what they asked for.

Suki Bassi, charity manager of KidsAid, said: "It's amazing. I had such a lump in my throat when they told me, they really sprung it on us

"With this funding, we'll be able to help so many children across Northamptonshire."

KidsAid provides therapy and counselling for children in Northamptonshire who have suffered through traumatic events.

They originally applied to the Make Some Noise for £26,000 for an outreach programme.

Suki said: "Our young clients are often only referred to us after they are at a high level of risk. We wanted to start a programme to reach children in their communities when they are at a lower risk.

"We want children who have been through hard times to enter adulthood with the resilience and coping mechanisms they need."

Global's Make Some Noise fund support small charities and projects that help disadvantaged young people by 'giving them a voice and a lifeline'.

KidsAid's grant money was supported by fundraising from Heart Four Counties radio and its listeners.

Heart Four Counties managing editor, Mark Sadler said: “We believe that young people from all walks of life deserve the same opportunities and Kids Aid does a great job of helping local youngsters.

"We know how difficult it can be for small charities to be heard and we’re in the privileged position of being able to help with that so as well as raising money for the charity, we’ve helped them raise awareness and grow their network of donors so they can continue to do more great work.

"We’re so proud that through the kindness of our listeners we can help put a smile on the faces of kids in our community.”