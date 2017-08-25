Northampton's Alan Carr wants you to quit your job on air and win a year's salary

Northampton's own chatty man Alan Carr is offering his home town a chance to quit their job on TV and walk away with a year's salary in prize money.

His new CHannel 4 series "I Don't Like Mondays" is looking for studio audience members who are prepared to take the plunge and fight for the prize of skipping work for a whole year.

The show brings together an audience made up of people from across the UK with a range of different salaries armed with resignation letters.

At the end of the show, one of them will resign there and then, and walk away with a year's salary.

Chris Fouracre, managing director of Alaska TV, which is producing the show, said: “We’ve all had that dread of the alarm clock going off on Monday morning, signalling the start of another working week.

"Hopefully I Don’t Like Mondays will be a televisual antidote to that universal feeling and Alan is the perfect man to deliver it.”

To apply to part of the audience, email the team at casting@magnumtv.co.uk.