Northampton's ABBA kittens in perfect health and ready for adoption, says RSPCA

Four stowaway kittens who travelled 1,000 miles from Poland to Northampton in the back of a lorry are fit and healthy for adoption, their carers say.

In the kittens' public debut, RSPCA Northamptonshire says families and potential adopters can meet Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Fred - named after Swedish pop band ABBA - for the first time today (August 15).

Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid when they were first brought into the branch.

They wound up in Northampton in May and were discovered by a lorry driver after an overnight trip from Poland, just two-weeks-old and severely weakened from the journey without their mother.

Dawn Smith, animal welfare manager for RSPCA Northamptonshire, said: “These little ones have had a difficult start to their lives. But they are fighters - they had to be to have made it this far without their mum.

"Our little kittens have finally been given the all clear and released from quarantine."

The hand-reared kittens have cost RSPCA Northamptonshire over £1,400 in boarding and vaccination costs.

They can be met and even taken home at a rehoming event at the RSPCA branch at Mill Cottage, in Creaton Road, Brixworth, between 4pm and 7pm. They can also be viewed between 11am and 2pm.

Potential families are asked to make a minimum donation of £160 per kitten and to preferably adopt them in pairs.