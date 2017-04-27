Northampton running club pledge to help member with motor neurone disease cross finish line

A 64-year-old disabled Northampton man who ran 30 marathons will cross another finish line this Monday with a little help from his running club.

David Solomon was an active jogger with the Northampton Road Runners for 15 years - until he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in October 2015.

But his friends in the club have now pledged to push him and his wheelchair the entire length of the Milton Keynes half marathon on May 1 - and when they reach the finish line, they will support David to help him cross the line on his feet.

David's wife Paula, 64, from Kingsthorpe, said: "It's not the first time he's gone out in his chair with the club, and his face lights up every time he goes.

"The Road Runners are amazing. Without them, I think our lives would be very different.

David often goes out with the club, who take it in turns to push him and have fitted his chair with a seatbelt for safety.

Paula said: "We have to pick flatter routes as it can be quite hard going uphill, but it's just about keeping him involved. He has some brilliant friends and it's great for his wellbeing.

"We decided to sign up for the Milton Keynes half marathon and we're all so excited, and I know David can't wait."

Karen Townsend, who will also be in the fifteen-member squad pushing David, said: "David was a very fit and active man. When we went running, he would always go back to run with the slower members and make sure they were okay. He was the treasurer for years and he always ran his marathons dressed at Agnus Brown from Mrs Brown's Boys.

"He's an amazing person and he's doing the best he can to put himself out there."

Paula has set up a Virgin Moneygiving page for the half-marathon, with proceeds going to Northampton's Cynthia Spencer Hospice charity.

Paula said: "They do such wonderful work and they help Dave enormously. It so nice to have the chance to give something back."