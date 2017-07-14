Northampton Round Table’s kind trike gift

A Northampton youngster with cerebral palsy has been given a new taste of freedom with a three-wheeled donation.

Members of Northampton Round Table handed over a specialist trike to the family.

Sam Bryant, who has been unable to ride a standard bike due to his condition, until recently could only watch other children enjoy riding around on their bikes when he went to the park.

Now the cycling six-year-old has been given a new trike thanks to the generosity of All that however has recently changed since Northampton Round Table.

Club secretary for Northampton Round Table, Richard Clarke, said: “When we heard that Sam was in need of a specialist trike, the cost of which is outside the financial budget of most families with young children, we were keen to get involved.

“Soon after we handed the trike over to Sam, we heard from his mother Sammy and his father Chris, that he absolutely loves his new trike and has really taken to cycling which is fantastic news.”

To fund their charitable giving members of Northampton Round Table are always on the lookout for opportunities to raise funds.

Chairman, Andy Johnson, added: “As well as the Santa sleigh through Northampton in December, we are planning an October charity race night to which everyone is welcome.”

For more information go to www.northampton-nene.roundtable.co.uk