Northampton robbery victim lends phone to three men who then turn on him and steal his wallet

A 29-year-old man was punched unconscious and robbed of his wallet by three men in Northampton.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on Tuesday May 8 between 1am - 2am.

"The victim was first approached by the three men in the Tesco car park at Weston Favell, where they asked to borrow his phone," she said.

"The victim and the three men reportedly walked to the junction of Penistone Road and Billing Brook Road.

"There, they punched the victim, knocked him unconscious and stole his wallet from his pocket," she added.

The offenders were all white and were possibly Moldavian, police say.

The first offender was aged 25-30, around 5ft 6in with an athletic build, short, shaved dark hair and he wore jeans and a dark jacket. He spoke both Russian and Romanian.

The second was 20-25, around 5ft 3in with a slim build, possibly blonde hair and was wearing a red hooded top with the hood up.

The third was 25-30, around 6ft with a stocky build and short black hair. He wore a grey t-shirt.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.