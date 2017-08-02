Northampton road hit by spate of sinkholes shut for month-long emergency drain repairs

A water company is now making 'essential' four-week repairs to a troublesome Northampton road following a damaged drain.

Balmoral Road off Kingsthorpe Road has been hit with a spate of sinkholes since last December and one resident now hopes the road will be sorted once and for all.



Chloe Linnell said she was told to move her car on Monday (July, 31) while Anglian Water carries out works to the road surface as well as a damaged pipe - despite previously insisting it was not responsible.



She said: “We’re just having to leave it elsewhere, but we have on-street parking so it’s a nightmare.



“We’ve lost about 18 car parking spaces.



“Tonight (Wednesday) will be the ultimate test, when I get home from work, I know others who have parked miles away.”



She claims four holes have appeared since she reported the first one last Christmas, the latter being four metres deep.



An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a hole on Balmoral Road on July 21.



“Our engineers have completed a full survey of our rainwater drain using CCTV cameras and have found the drain to be damaged.



“We’ll be working to repair this as quickly as possible, but this does mean the road will remain closed for around four weeks whilst we carry out these essential emergency repairs.



“A diversion route will be in place throughout the duration of the work and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience.”



Anglian Water customers can monitor progress at: www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea