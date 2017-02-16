Northampton road fully reopens following murder investigation as deadline for police decision approaches

Police have reopened a road as a murder investigation in Northampton continues.

St George's Road was closed to motorists by Northamptonshire Police following an incident in nearby Aldbury Court on February 14.

St George's Street reopened this morning.

The road has now been reopened.

However, the alleyway opposite Castle Academy, connecting St George's Street and Upper Priory Street, remains taped off and closed to pedestrians.

Seventeen-year-old Liam Hunt died in hospital after suffering injuries to the neck in an incident at Aldbury Court. It is understood he was stabbed in the neck, leg and abdomen.

A murder investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police. A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested but have not been charged as of Thursday morning.

Police will have to decide this morning whether to release the arrested 17-year-old, charge him or seek permission to extend his time in custody. The decision deadline for the 15-year-old is this afternoon.