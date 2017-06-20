Northampton restaurant to giveaway free meals to the military on Armed Forces Day

A restaurant in Northampton is showing its support to Armed Forces Day by offering all military personnel a free carvery this Saturday.

Toby Carvery in East Hunsbury is inviting Armed Forces personnel to enjoy a free breakfast or carvery on Saturday, June 24, as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work.

For military personnel who can’t attend, the restaurant will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast Club all week from Monday, June 19, where former and current members of the Armed Forces can book to enjoy breakfast for £1.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery said: “Armed Forces Day is a brilliant opportunity to show our thanks for the work both serving and ex-military have done for our country.

“We are proud to support our troops and can’t think of a better way to thank all those involved than by giving them a roast dinner on us.”

Armed Forces Day helps the country to show its support to the men and women who represent the UK in the Army, The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Toby Carvery’s offer is open to all military personnel, from serving troops and reserves to veterans and cadets, and can be claimed by downloading a voucher from the website and presenting this along with their military ID or veteran’s card.



Toby Carvery has also announced its charity partnership with The Royal British Legion, which will see it support the charity with fundraising initiatives over the next two years, and has added a special charity pudding to its menus with 25p from each pudding sale being donated to The Royal British Legion.

It is aiming to raise £100,000 for The Royal British Legion by the end of 2018.

For an eat free voucher, click: https://www.tobycarvery.co.uk/content/dam/toby-carvery/pdf/offer/armed-forces-2017.pdf