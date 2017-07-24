Northampton residents warned not to open door to a woman asking for energy bill money

Elderly people living in Abington are being warned not to approach a 'mousey-haired' woman who is asking people for help in paying her gas an electric bills.

The woman making the approaches is white, in her 30s or 40s, around 5ft 6inches tall and slim with mousey brown hair. She speaks with a local accent.

Police in Northampton say there has been a number of incidents in the last couple of weeks of a and a force spokeswoman said they have left the people approached "shaken and distressed".

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been approached by this woman or who may have witnessed her acting suspiciously.

We would also like to take this opportunity to remind people that they are not obliged to give money to people who approach them and to make sure you can see who is at the door before you answer it, and, if you are not sure, don’t open the door.

Witnesses or anyone with information about these incidents can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.